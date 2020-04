Getty Images

The Bears are signing offensive tackle Jason Spriggs to a one-year deal, Dan Graziano of ESPN reports.

Spriggs, 25, spent last season on injured reserve with a trapezius muscle injury. He also dealt with an elbow issue last summer.

The Packers made Spriggs a second-round choice in 2016.

He played 36 games with nine starts in his four seasons in Green Bay. He made two starts at right guard and seven at right tackle.

Spriggs has seen action on 807 career offensive snaps and 156 on special teams.