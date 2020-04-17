Jaylon Johnson should be cleared by early August

Getty Images

Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson underwent surgery on his right shoulder March 4. Teams received an update on Johnson’s rehab Friday.

His surgeon, Dr. Peter Millett, said in a letter that Johnson is expected to make a full recovery “without any restrictions or limitations,” Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Millett said Johnson’s rehab is ahead of schedule, and he expects Johnson to be ready for “full unrestricted football activities” in early August.

Johnson recently had a follow-up exam with Dr. Eric Hanson.

Johnson’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, also sent teams updated scans and rehab video, according to Pelissero.

Johnson tore his labrum in September but played through it.