Jets worked out Andrew Thomas, Jedrick Wills before pre-draft visits were shut down

Jets General Manager Joe Douglas said earlier this month that the team still has a lot of work to do when it comes to building their offense around quarterback Sam Darnold and that effort could focus on the offensive line early in next month’s draft.

The Jets have the No. 11 pick in the first round and there’s been speculation that they could use it on one of the top tackles in this year’s class. They got a chance to put a couple of those prospects do some on-field work before the NFL shut down all pre-draft visits last month.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that former Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas and former Alabama tackle Jedrick Wills worked out for the team. They also had former Louisville tackle Mekhi Becton in for a visit before their facility closed down in March.

Former Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs rounds out the group of perceived top prospects at the position and Pelissero reports the Jets have spent time video chatting with him, so they’ve put in work and now have to wait to find out which of them will still be around when they’re on the clock.