Kareem Hunt signs second-round tender

Browns running back Kareem Hunt has signed his second-round tender as a restricted free agent, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

That will pay him $3.27 million in 2020.

The deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets with new teams passed Friday.

Hunt, 24, is entering his fourth NFL season and second with the Browns.

He rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns while catching 37 passes for 285 yards and a score last season after serving an eight-game suspension.

Hunt, a third-round pick of the Chiefs in 2017, led the league in rushing as a rookie with 1,327 yards. In his three seasons, Hunt has played 35 games and has 612 touches for 3,448 yards from scrimmage and 28 total touchdowns.