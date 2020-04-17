Lions GM open to trading down, but not too far

Getty Images

The Lions are open for business with the third overall pick, provided the team looking to trade up isn’t asking them to move down too far.

Lions General Manager Bob Quinn said today that he’s had talks with other teams about trading down from No. 3, and those talks began at the Scouting Combine. Quinn said he’s open to it and expects to know whether it’s going to happen by Thursday afternoon. Quinn said he doesn’t believe he’ll be taking calls about trading the pick while the Lions are on the clock.

Quinn added that he doesn’t anticipate trading back so far that the Lions can’t be assured of getting one of the players they consider among the best group of players in the draft. So it’s probably safe to say a team wanting to move up from the 20s to No. 3 isn’t going to persuade Quinn to make a move.

With virtually every mock draft having Cincinnati selecting Joe Burrow first overall and Washington selecting Chase Young second overall, the real intrigue starts with Detroit at No. 3.