Mike Pouncey still not cleared but “everything looks good”

Getty Images

Chargers center Mike Pouncey wants to play in 2020. He is “trending in the right direction” to play in 2020, according to General Manager Tom Telesco.

“Everything looks good right now,” Telesco said Friday, via Fernando Ramirez of NBC San Diego.

Pouncey, though, still is not cleared to play yet.

Medical and travel limitations related to the COVID-19 pandemic have prevented Pouncey from a checkup on his neck, Telesco said via Omar Ruiz of NFL Network reports.

Pouncey injured his neck during the second half of the team’s Week Five game. He underwent surgery in Pittsburgh on Oct. 11.

Pouncey started every game for the Chargers in 2018, his first in Los Angeles. He played 109 of a possible 128 games his first eight seasons.

The Chargers traded for guard Trai Turner and signed tackle Bryan Bulaga this offseason in hopes of improving their offensive line. Getting Pouncey back to health also would help.