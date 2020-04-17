Orlando Brown: It’s going to be so different without Marshal Yanda

Getty Images

Ravens right tackle Orlando Brown has some concerns about the particulars of the next NFL season and one of the things he’ll have to deal with once football resumes is a big change next to him on the offensive line.

Longtime Ravens right guard Marshal Yanda announced his retirement, which means Brown won’t have the veteran to lean on during his third NFL season. While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Brown acknowledged that it will be a serious adjustment for him.

“It’s going to be so different,” Brown said, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “He’s been next to me almost every snap for the last two years and he’s helped me grow as a player, helped me grow as a person and, most importantly, I’m going to miss being able to ask him questions. It’s very rare you get someone that’s been in the league for 13 years and been able to play at a high level for so long. I didn’t take it for granted at all.”

The Ravens haven’t anointed anyone as Yanda’s replacement, but Brown does have familiarity with one possible starter. Ben Powers, who spelled Yanda in the regular season finale last year, played with Brown at Oklahoma so that would speed up the learning curve if they’re Baltimore’s new tandem on the right side.