P.R. exec Jocelyn Moore leaves league office

Getty Images

The NFL once again is looking for a new person to lead its P.R. efforts.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Daily reports that Jocelyn Moore will leave the position of Executive V.P. for Communications & Public Affairs with the league office. Moore served in that capacity for two years.

More political operative than P.R. specialist, Moore has kept a very low profile when it comes to interacting with media covering the league. That created a sharp contrast with her predecessor, Joe Lockhart, who at one point held multiple teleconferences per week during which reporters could ask any and all questions they desired.

An internal memo announcing Moore’s departure was circulated today. However, her status had been the subject of scuttlebutt for weeks. Per the memo, she will leave “to pursue other opportunities.”

NFL COO Maryann Turcke, a widely-respected figure in league circles, will oversee the P.R. function as the league searches for a replacement.

Whoever takes the P.R. job moving will have his or her hands full, given the various challenges the NFL is facing in the post-coronavirus sports world. It will be important for clear messages to be crafted, and for effective strategies implemented in order to ensure that the communications inspire a sense of confidence, coordination, and overall competence during unsettled times.