Patrick Mahomes topples Tom Brady as top seller in player merchandise

Getty Images

The man who has sold merchandise like no other has been superseded. For now.

According to the NFL Players Association, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes overtook former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in total merchandise sales, for the period from March 1, 2019 through February 29, 2020.

Here’s the list of the top 50 sellers.

Even though Brady fell to No. 2, he has finished in the top three for 18 straight years. And, given his change of venue to Tampa, he’s destined to remain in the top three again — and he possibly could overtake Mahomes for the top spot.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson finished at No. 3, up 38 spots from the prior year. 49ers tight end George Kittle rocketed 32 spots, from No. 42 to No. 10.

The rest of the top 10 consists of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot (No. 4), Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (No. 5), Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (No. 6), Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (No. 7), Bears defensive end Khalil Mack (No. 8), and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (No. 9).

Making the top 50 list despite being retired was Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. Not making the list, curiously, was free-agent receiver Antonio Brown, who should have sold enough jerseys and other stuff with the Raiders before his career went off the rails to put him ahead of players like former Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles, who finished at No. 44.