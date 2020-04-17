Report: Jamal Adams doesn’t plan to participate in offseason program

Getty Images

The lack of NFL offseason programs have cut into the number of stories about players holding out of offseason programs.

That’s going to come to a virtual halt soon.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jets safety Jamal Adams is not expected to participate when the team convenes for its voluntary virtual program later this month.

The All-Pro safety has two years left on his rookie deal, and the team has sent mixed signals about his future. His name was discussed at the trade deadline last year, but then talked about making him a “Jet for life.”

In March, Adams said he felt good about contract talks with the team, but that was over a month (and a lifetime) ago. Since then, things apparently haven’t moved far, so he’s going to exert what bit of influence he can.