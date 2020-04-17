Report: Perry Fewell takes job in NFL officiating department

Getty Images

Perry Fewell closed out the 2019 season as the interim head coach of the Panthers, but it appears he won’t be doing any coaching this year.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports that Fewell has taken a job in the league office that involves supervision of the officiating department.

The exact title of the job isn’t part of the report, but one of the responsibilities is expected to be day-to-day oversight of the department’s operations. Fewell will also reportedly ensure compliance with the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement with the NFL Referees Association and communication with coaches and General Managers.

Fewell is the second notable addition to the league office’s officiating department this offseason. Longtime referee Walt Anderson retired from that job to become the senior vice president of development and training.