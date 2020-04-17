Roger Goodell on holding the draft as scheduled: It’s important to have normalcy

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 17, 2020, 2:13 PM EDT
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league’s decision to have the draft as scheduled next week is part of keeping as much of a sense of normalcy is possible at this time.

Goodell said on the Rich Eisen Show that he wanted the league to hold the draft if it possibly could, even knowing that it will be essentially a televised conference call, rather than a major event drawing thousands of fans to Las Vegas.

“It’s important to have normalcy, it’s important to continue on schedule as best you can,” Goodell said. “The draft itself will be different because it’s no longer a live event.”

Goodell said every owner was in favor of the league’s decision to have the draft on time, and the NFL saw no reason to delay.

“We’re doing this in a way that demonstrates that you can continue to do what you need to do in this country, and do it safely at home,” Goodell said.

The league plans to recognize health care workers and first responders at the draft, and the draft will include a telethon raising money for six charities that feed the needy. Which means some good may come out of the event that some thought wouldn’t take place at all.

15 responses to “Roger Goodell on holding the draft as scheduled: It’s important to have normalcy

  1. He’s right. Whether or not they hold the virtual draft on schedule does not impact the corona virus response at all. It’s weird that some people think we should all just be miserable while confined to our homes without something to distract us.

  2. He is right. It gives the sports junkies something to talk about. Score one for the Roger.

  3. I agree. My wife and I will be sitting on the couch watching. She’s waiting for the schedule to come out May 9th also.

  4. I never understood the critics like Schefter who said the draft should be postponed. They can run the entire draft safely and remotely, with Zero chance of anyone contracting the coronavirus. I guess some people just enjoy complaining.

  7. Absolutely. Goodell said what needed to be said, and what many have us had been maintaining all along. And for those NFL coaches who are concerned about problems with conducting the draft under these circumstances, I say live with it and get over yourselves! The country is more important than you.

  8. If Goodell is for it, certain people will automatically be against it. It is the new normal. Weird, but that is how it is.

  10. Their won’t be an NFL season in 2020. no Governor will allow it.

    Its not up to the networks and team execs.

  11. I personally guarantee that maintaining a sense of normalcy is not, I repeat, is not the reason for holding the draft. Not even in the top three.

  13. While I too agree with Roger, I believe the criticism comes from the perception that, in the midst of a lot of people losing their jobs, a bunch of billionaires are going to compete with each other to make millionaires out of a group of college kids because they can play a game really well. Viewed through that lens, it does seem somewhat tone-deaf.

