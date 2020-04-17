Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin to give UCF commencement address

Getty Images

Seahawks teammates Shaquill Griffin and Shaquem Griffin will be the commencement speakers for the University of Central Florida’s virtual graduation ceremony.

The identical twins, who both graduated from UCF in 2016, were announced today as the speakers for graduation, which will take place online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shaquill Griffin was the Seahawks’ third-round pick in 2017 and made his first Pro Bowl last season. Shaquem Griffin was the Seahawks’ fifth-round pick in 2018. Shaquem, whose right hand was amputated at the age of 4, has become an inspiration to many for his success in overcoming adversity.

With more than 8,600 students expected to receive degrees, UCF has the most graduates of any university in America.