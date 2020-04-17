SoFi Stadium officially delays opening

Getty Images

The stadium to be shared by the Rams and Chargers will not open as scheduled in July.

SoFi Stadium announced on Friday that a two-night Taylor Swift event, set for July 25 and 26, has been postponed until 2021. Those were the first events on the SoFi Stadium calendar.

“We will continue to monitor the COVID-10 situation and remain focused on having a safe and healthy environment for all, now and when we open,” the statement from the facility explains.

The next question becomes whether the stadium will be ready and able to host NFL games, with or without fans, in 2020. It’s entirely possible that the first season of the new stadium will involve few if any paying customers, with the venue simply providing the backdrop for the TV broadcast of 16 regular-season games due to be played there.