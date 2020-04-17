Taysom Hill remains with Saints after RFA offer deadline passes

Getty Images

The Saints virtually guaranteed quarterback Taysom Hill‘s return when they placed a first-round tender on him last month. It became official Friday afternoon.

That’s when the NFL deadline for any unsigned restricted free agent to sign an offer sheet with another team passed.

A team would have had to give its first-round pick to New Orleans, if the Saints had chosen not to match the offer sheet, to sign Hill. So Hill will play on the one-year tender worth a fully guaranteed salary of $4.641 million, sign a long-term deal with the Saints or, in theory anyway, not play.

Hill, who made $1.665 million total in his first three seasons, views himself as a full-time quarterback. Saints coach Sean Payton shares that vision, but the team has Drew Brees as its starting quarterback for 2020.

Hill will continue in his Swiss-Army-knife role as the No. 2 quarterback after spending last season as the third quarterback behind Brees and Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater signed with Carolina earlier this offesason.

Hill lined up all over the field in his 241 offensive snaps last season, taking only 41 at quarterback, according to Luke Johnson of nola.com. Hill has thrown 13 career passes.

The Saints will look to add a third quarterback either in the draft or free agency, Payton has said.