Getty Images

The Titans have added some offensive line depth from the XFL.

Via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website, the Titans have agreed to terms with guard Avery Gennesy.

The former Texas A&M tackle played for the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL, and the Atlanta Legends of the AAF.

He spent time with the Jaguars in 2017 and Browns in 2018 (two teams which aren’t defunct though sometimes it’s hard to tell), but hasn’t played in an NFL game.