Another year, another Wonderlic leak

Getty Images

The NFL continues to conduct the meaningless Wonderlic test at the Scouting Combine. And the NFL continues to fail to secure the results of the meaningless Wonderlic test.

We got out of the business of reporting or repeating Wonderlic scores a while ago, for plenty of reasons. First, plenty of prospects don’t know about the test. Second, plenty of prospects don’t care about the test. Third, the score means nothing when it comes to football ability. Fourth, the NFL’s failure to secure the numbers does a disservice to the players who voluntarily submit to the test. Fifth, all things considered, the release of scores tends to make players look bad, because plenty of fans don’t fully understand the dynamics, and they assume that a low score means a player is stupid. It most definitely doesn’t.

Yet again, Bob McGinn has gotten the numbers from someone within the league, someone who shouldn’t have disclosed the numbers. Yet again, Bob McGinn has published them. Yet again, we won’t repeat them here.

The league can and will secure any and all information that it wants to secure, like the five years of random tests of football air pressure the would, if disclosed, gut the findings of the #Deflategate investigation. But the league can’t and won’t secure the Wonderlic scores.

So we won’t report them here. It serves no purpose other than to make players look dumb, when in reality they either didn’t know about the test, didn’t care about the test, and/or didn’t prepare for the test.

And yet the league continues to conduct the Wonderlic test, due to the irrational desire for apples-to-apples information across all draft classes, presumably all the way back to the days of Red Grange. And we’ll continue to ignore the inevitable leaks and the inevitable reports that presume these numbers have actual meaning when in reality they simply do not.