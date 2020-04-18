Another year, another Wonderlic leak

Posted by Mike Florio on April 18, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT
The NFL continues to conduct the meaningless Wonderlic test at the Scouting Combine. And the NFL continues to fail to secure the results of the meaningless Wonderlic test.
We got out of the business of reporting or repeating Wonderlic scores a while ago, for plenty of reasons. First, plenty of prospects don’t know about the test. Second, plenty of prospects don’t care about the test. Third, the score means nothing when it comes to football ability. Fourth, the NFL’s failure to secure the numbers does a disservice to the players who voluntarily submit to the test. Fifth, all things considered, the release of scores tends to make players look bad, because plenty of fans don’t fully understand the dynamics, and they assume that a low score means a player is stupid. It most definitely doesn’t.
Yet again, Bob McGinn has gotten the numbers from someone within the league, someone who shouldn’t have disclosed the numbers. Yet again, Bob McGinn has published them. Yet again, we won’t repeat them here.
The league can and will secure any and all information that it wants to secure, like the five years of random tests of football air pressure the would, if disclosed, gut the findings of the #Deflategate investigation. But the league can’t and won’t secure the Wonderlic scores.
So we won’t report them here. It serves no purpose other than to make players look dumb, when in reality they either didn’t know about the test, didn’t care about the test, and/or didn’t prepare for the test.
And yet the league continues to conduct the Wonderlic test, due to the irrational desire for apples-to-apples information across all draft classes, presumably all the way back to the days of Red Grange. And we’ll continue to ignore the inevitable leaks and the inevitable reports that presume these numbers have actual meaning when in reality they simply do not.
10 responses to “Another year, another Wonderlic leak

  4. Jake Fromm: 35

    Joe Burrow: 34

    Jordan Love: 27

    Justin Herbert: 25

    Jacob Eason: 23

    Tua Tagovailoa: 19(McGinn falsely reported 13)

    Jalen Hurts: 18

  5. You wont publish them…but you will definitely direct us where to find them…maybe even if we cant spell Bob McGinn…..WONDERFUL

  7. “Yet again, Bob McGinn has gotten the numbers from someone within the league, someone who shouldn’t have disclosed the numbers. Yet again, Bob McGinn has published them. Yet again, we won’t repeat them here.”

    But we will run a story deploring the leaking of Wonderlic scores so anyone with cursory skills using Google can obtain the results they would not have known were available if we had not posted this story

  8. To be fair the falsely reported 13 was true. But, it was taken in 2018. The 2019 score was 19. Remember when Vince Young got a 5. Not even sure how someone can tie their shoe with a 5

  9. If it’s so meaningless, why would it matter if scores got leaked? All the other stuff is just as meaningless. 40 yard dash times. High jumps. Shuttle runs. Bench press. The only thing that tells you how good a guy will play football is by watching him play football. But that makes too much sense doesn’t it, and most people are lazy, so they’re always looking for shortcuts. People wonder why there are 32 teams, yet one team seems to get to the super bowl almost every year. Is he that smart, or are the others just, you know?

  10. I agree with Florio here. Even SAT scores, for instance, aren’t public knowledge. The Wonderlic test probably reveals nothing about creativity or critical thinking skills. And it can stigmatize a kid in a serious way. Nothing is worse for a young adult than to think they are dumb based on some outdated test.

