Darius Leonard glad DeAndre Hopkins now plays in NFC West

Getty Images

Kyler Murray likely was the happiest player in the league to see the Texans trade DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals.

The Cardinals quarterback has yet another weapon to go with Kenyan Drake, Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk.

But Colts linebacker Darius Leonard ranks right up there on the list of those thrilled by the Texans’ giveaway.

Leonard and his teammates no longer have to play Hopkins twice a season.

“You know when I first heard it, I was upset for him because he gave so much to that organization and to that team, and for them to trade him like that, it definitely sucks,” Leonard said on Mad Dog Sports Radio. “But, you know, from the Colts’ point of view, defensively, I say, ‘OK, I’m glad he’s gone,’ because he’s the top receiver in the league, and we don’t have to play him twice a year. So we’re happy about that.”

Hopkins, 27, has gained 1,053 yards and scored six touchdowns on 77 catches in 13 career games against the Colts. It is the second-most yards he has against any team behind only the 1,313 yards he has against the Titans.

Hopkins, though, now is the 49ers, Seahawks and Rams’ problem. Leonard says godspeed to the Cardinals’ NFC West rivals.

“For one, I think it was two years ago he didn’t have a drop,” Leonard said when asked why he ranks Hopkins as the league’s top receiver. “He can line up in the slot. He can line up out wide. He can beat you over the top. He can go across the middle. He’s just that great receiver. When you say first-ballot Hall of Famer, he’s definitely a first-ballot Hall of Famer.”