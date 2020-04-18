David Johnson: No major injuries, last year was just rough

Getty Images

Running back David Johnson said Friday that he is “very excited” by the chance to start fresh with the Texans and it’s not hard to understand why he wasn’t relishing the prospect of remaining in Arizona.

The Cardinals gave Johnson the ball 24 times after the sixth week of the season and their decision to use the transition tag on Kenyan Drake suggested they didn’t have a different role in mind for him in 2020. Johnson missed time early in that closing stretch with back and ankle injuries, but he downplayed their role in his change in circumstances.

“I think last season was just rough,” Johnson said, via the team’s website. “I had little nicks and bruises with some minor injuries — nothing major. Kliff [Kingsbury] told me that they were going with the hot hand with Chase [Edmonds] and then with Kenyan, and it was just tough to bounce back from that. But it’s a new team and I’m excited, and I think the biggest thing I want to contribute to the team is just my ability to run the ball and to be able to catch.”

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said that he considers Johnson a three-down back, so he should get the opportunity to show he can still do those things at a high level. If he can’t, there’s a good chance he’ll be moving on to another team around this time next year.