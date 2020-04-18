Falcons running back Brian Hill signs tender

Getty Images

The Falcons made a change at the top of the depth chart at running back, but they’re hanging on to a trusted backup.

The team announced that backup running back Brian Hill had signed his restricted free agent tender.

Hill was tendered at the low level of $2.133 million, and since the deadline for offer sheets has passed, there was no reason to delay.

After Ito Smith went on injured reserve, Hill was the primary backup to Devonta Freeman last year, finishing with 109 carries for 517 yards and two touchdowns. Freeman has since been released, and replaced by Todd Gurley.