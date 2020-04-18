Jaguars have had trade discussions about Leonard Fournette

Getty Images

Leonard Fournette may be on the way out of Jacksonville.

The Jaguars have had trade discussions with other teams about Fournette, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It seems unlikely that Jacksonville would get much for Fournette, who has a $4.16 million base salary this season. Fournette did have his best season last year, with 1,152 rushing yards and 522 receiving yards, but running backs just aren’t valued very highly in today’s NFL.

The Jaguars, however, may take whatever they can get. Starting with last season’s Jalen Ramsey trade and continuing this offseason, they’ve prioritized acquiring draft picks over keeping veterans on their roster, and trading Fournette would be another step in their rebuilding effort.