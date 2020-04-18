Lamar Jackson, President Trump exchange pleasantries on Twitter

Getty Images

Pandemics makes strange bedfellows.

NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and President Donald Trump are in the midst of a friendly back and forth on Twitter.

It started when Lamar Jackson posted a video from 2018, featuring former Louisville teammate Jaire Alexander, who already had been picked by the Packers in round one, waiting with Jackson in the green room at the draft. On Saturday, the President re-tweeted Jackson’s tweet and said, “Really nice to see this and, what a great pick!”

Jackson has since re-tweeted the Trump tweet, with the message “Truzz Trump.”

Jackson can tweet whatever he wants. And the same people who bristle when some say “stick to sports” should have nothing to say if/when Jackson decides to stick to sports. (Meanwhile, those who routinely say “stick to sports” may applaud Jackson’s gesture.)

That said, politics have become more polarized than ever before. Whether he realizes it or not, Jackson has assumed the risk of a very real backlash, especially from folks in Baltimore. Especially in light of the harsh things that the President said last year about the city Jackson now calls home.