Lamar Jackson, President Trump exchange pleasantries on Twitter

Posted by Mike Florio on April 18, 2020, 1:38 PM EDT
Pandemics makes strange bedfellows.

NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and President Donald Trump are in the midst of a friendly back and forth on Twitter.

It started when Lamar Jackson posted a video from 2018, featuring former Louisville teammate Jaire Alexander, who already had been picked by the Packers in round one, waiting with Jackson in the green room at the draft. On Saturday, the President re-tweeted Jackson’s tweet and said, “Really nice to see this and, what a great pick!

Jackson has since re-tweeted the Trump tweet, with the message “Truzz Trump.”

Jackson can tweet whatever he wants. And the same people who bristle when some say “stick to sports” should have nothing to say if/when Jackson decides to stick to sports. (Meanwhile, those who routinely say “stick to sports” may applaud Jackson’s gesture.)

That said, politics have become more polarized than ever before. Whether he realizes it or not, Jackson has assumed the risk of a very real backlash, especially from folks in Baltimore. Especially in light of the harsh things that the President said last year about the city Jackson now calls home.

12 responses to "Lamar Jackson, President Trump exchange pleasantries on Twitter"

  4. Whether i agree with someone or not, i always think friendly dialogue is better than hostile dialogue

  5. It was a great pick, no doubt. It’s not political to agree with a politician if it’s about a non political statement & something so obviously, accurately, put.

  7. I’m from Baltimore and everything Trump said about Baltimore is true. In fact, it’s much worse than he said. Baltimore’s population has been going down for years because it’s terrible.

  8. Don’t have a horse in the race as to sticking to sports but do believe having the same standard for both sides. I don’t religiously read every post but I don’t believe I have seen the same lecture about an athlete who criticizes the president. Also seems someone is a bit thin skinned about that criticism. I personally don’t view Lamar’s comment as a political endorsement but more so a comment of support in a very difficult time. Plenty of blame on both sides but right now the most important thing is standing together.

  9. I get the snarky overtones of what is being said in this article and to this I’d say that the inverse also holds true. And by this I mean that those of us who applaud athletes for using their platforms to speak their minds on various socio-political issues should remember this before bashing Jackson for doing the same, if they so happen to disagree with his message. Touche.

  10. joshhatesthesteelers says:
    Pretty simple really, Truzz equals trust.
    ==

    Thanks, Captain Obvious. The rest of us hadn’t cracked the code.
    It wasn’t a real question. People were merely using sarcasm to wonder why Lamar Jackson doesn’t stop worrying about his street cred, behave like an educated adult, and just write “trust.”

  11. Good for Jackson. He left politics out of it and retweeted an appreciative response to the presidents tweet. I think we can all respect that.

  12. Trump spoke about Baltimore’s leadership, not the people of Baltimore. And he was 100% right.

