Laviska Shenault close to 100 percent after core muscle surgery

Getty Images

Colorado receiver Laviska Shenault, a potential first-round choice, underwent core muscle surgery after the Combine. He’s now within a few days of a return to full health.

Dr. William Meyers, the founder of Vincera Institute in Philadelphia, which specializes in core muscle injuries, sent a letter to all 32 teams this week. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Meyers said he expects to clear Shenault for football activities next week.

“I watched Laviska go through regular football drills yesterday at 5 1/2 weeks postop, and he looked terrific,” Meyers wrote. “I believe by April 25, 2020, he will be at 100 percent for full football activities.”

As a junior last season, Shenault gained 925 yards from scrimmage and scored six total touchdowns. He had 1,011 yards on 86 catches as a sophomore.