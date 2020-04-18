Melvin Gordon: It’s gonna be exciting to face Chargers

Getty Images

Running back Melvin Gordon switched teams this offseason, but he didn’t switch divisions.

Gordon hopped from the Chargers to the Broncos as a free agent last month after landing a two-year deal in Denver. Gordon wanted a multi-year deal from the Chargers last year and held out for the first quarter of the regular season when it failed to materialize, which may be why the chance to face his former team is a thought that’s on his mind.

“I’m looking forward to it. I’m definitely looking forward to it,” Gordon said. “It ain’t the biggest reason. I think it’s overrated. Obviously if some team’s offering me $14-15 million somewhere else . . . It’s gonna be exciting. I’ll be working out with the guys every once in a while out here in Cali and I still hang out with them. They talk trash to me.”

Gordon and the Broncos will find out when they’re scheduled to face the Chargers in the coming weeks, although those dates and just about everything else about the 2020 season will be subject to change.