Melvin Gordon: It’s gonna be exciting to face Chargers

Running back Melvin Gordon switched teams this offseason, but he didn’t switch divisions.

Gordon hopped from the Chargers to the Broncos as a free agent last month after landing a two-year deal in Denver. Gordon wanted a multi-year deal from the Chargers last year and held out for the first quarter of the regular season when it failed to materialize, which may be why the chance to face his former team is a thought that’s on his mind.

“I’m looking forward to it. I’m definitely looking forward to it,” Gordon said. “It ain’t the biggest reason. I think it’s overrated. Obviously if some team’s offering me $14-15 million somewhere else . . . It’s gonna be exciting. I’ll be working out with the guys every once in a while out here in Cali and I still hang out with them. They talk trash to me.”

Gordon and the Broncos will find out when they’re scheduled to face the Chargers in the coming weeks, although those dates and just about everything else about the 2020 season will be subject to change.

7 responses to “Melvin Gordon: It’s gonna be exciting to face Chargers

  1. The Chargers hoped Gordon could score from the 1 on four tries against the Titans and not fumble, too.

  2. Knowing Melvin, he will probably be banged up and will miss the Broncos game. But, one thing is certain, he lost many millions of dollars by not re-signing with the Chargers. It was a really bad move and he will never get that money back.

  3. “Gordon hopped from the Broncos to the Chargers as a free agent last month after landing a two-year deal in Denver”

    He did? Don’t worry about getting the details right on the story. Next up, Brady left Tampa Bay for New England.

  4. Obviously if some team’s offering me $14-15 million somewhere else . . . It’s gonna be exciting.

    The Broncos gave him a two-year contract for $16M. The Chargers offered him a 2-year contract for $10M per year. Even someone who scored a five on the Wonderlic probably realizes $20M > $16M.

    Something tells me the Chargers will be ready for him so I don’t expect he’s going to be able to prove anything other than the Chargers were right not to cave in to his demands of $15M+ per season. That’s if Gordon isn’t injured.

  6. Well, it works both ways. Lets how the Charger D appreciated how you bailed on the team when they needed you most. Now they get to really tackle you.

  7. It’s a team sport. Just do your job. Concentrate on the game plan and don’t fumble. I love Melvin Gordon. It’s just not a RB league. It’s a QB league.

