Mock draft will use real 2020 prospect names, randomly selected by the league

Getty Images

A surprising number of readers have been asking questions about the mock draft that the NFL will be conducting on Monday, in preparation for the first-ever stay-at-home virtual draft.

There’s a concern that, during the mock draft, teams may end up tipping their hands regarding their plans for the draft. That will not happen.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the two-round mock draft will entail real prospect names randomly picked from the 2020 Scouting Combine list and arranged alphabetically. Also, the draft order has been randomized. The Cowboys, for example, have the first pick.

So there won’t be any secrets revealed, but the league also won’t be using names from past drafts or made-up names during the practice session.

And here’s where I’m tempted to ask you to offer up some funny made-up names that the league could have used in the comments. But I shouldn’t do that. So I won’t. I definitely won’t.