Ravens agree to deal with Jake Ryan

Injuries have limited linebacker Jake Ryan the last couple of years and he’ll try to get back on track with the Ravens this year.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Ryan has agreed to a one-year deal with Baltimore. He’ll need to take a physical before it becomes official.

Ryan tore his ACL while with the Packers in August 2018 and missed the entire season. He signed with the Jaguars last March, but opened the season on the non-football injury list and went on injured reserve in December after appearing in two games for the team.

When Ryan was healthy with the Packers, he started 27 games over three seasons. He has 213 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble over the course of his career.