Shakial Taylor, Trey Marshall sign ERFA tenders with Broncos

Exclusive rights free agents aren’t allowed to negotiate with other teams once they have been tendered by their teams, so there was never much chance cornerback Shakial Taylor or safety Trey Marshall would be leaving the Broncos this offseason.

Now there’s no chance. The Broncos announced that both players signed their tenders on Saturday.

The Broncos also confirmed that wide receivers Tim Patrick and Diontae Spencer have signed their ERFA tenders. Those moves were previously reported as was the Broncos’ announcement that restricted free agent defensive lineman Mike Purcell and offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson signed their tenders.

Taylor joined the Broncos off waivers last year. His only five appearances came as a member of the Colts and he recorded seven tackles.

Marshall played every game for Denver last season and made two starts. He had 25 tackles and a forced fumble.