Travis Kelce: We’ll be ready for everyone’s best shot

Getty Images

The Chiefs didn’t go into the 2019 season as the defending Super Bowl champions, but one key member of the team doesn’t think this year’s circumstances are too different than last year.

Tight end Travis Kelce said he felt that they “were getting everybody’s best shot” last year because quarterback Patrick Mahomes was coming off of being named the league’s MVP. Now he’s also got a Super Bowl MVP on his resume and Kelce believes head coach Andy Reid will continue to make sure that the team brings the right level of intensity on a weekly basis.

“Coach Reid does an unbelievable job of setting us up week in, week out, knowing that we are going to get our opponent’s best shot because they feel like they have to bring that type of energy, that type of talent, that type of mentality to the game when they come and play the Kansas City Chiefs,” Kelce said on ESPN, via the Kansas City Star. “So knowing that, yeah, it makes every single game a little bit more intense, a little bit more meaningful. All it really does is build up the accountability throughout the team, throughout the players to make sure they’re doing what we’ve got to do throughout the week.”

We’ll know soon what the Chiefs’ schedule looks like, although that will be subject to change by the time anyone will be getting on the field in September. Whenever they do play, Kelce is confident that the team will be ready for anything that comes their way and limited changes to the championship roster support that point of view.