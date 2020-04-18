Vikings will launch classwork-only virtual offseason program on April 27

Getty Images

The Vikings will follow their stay-at-home draft with the launch of their stay-at-home offseason program.

Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the Vikings will commence their virtual training program on Monday, April 27. The program will entail classroom work only, with no at-home workouts being part of the process.

Thus, it should be easy for players to get their $235 per day ($135 for rookies), and for players with workout bonuses to get credit for participation.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins has $500,000 riding on participating in the requisite percentage of all voluntary workouts. Safety Harrison Smith can make $350,000. Receiver Adam Thielen, tight end Kyle Rudolph, tackle Riley Reiff, linebacker Anthony Barr, and defensive end Danielle Hunter have $100,000 workout bonuses.

The NFL has not yet canceled the in-person offseason program, but it’s hard to envision all teams being able to gather at their facilities. If any can’t, none will be permitted to.