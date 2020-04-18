Von Miller on how NFL should approach the season: “Whatever’s safe”

Getty Images

Broncos pass rusher Von Miller is in a unique position to have an opinion about when NFL players should get back to work, seeing as he himself has tested positive for COVID-19. But Miller says the public health authorities’ opinions are what matters.

Miller said he’ll trust the experts to decide whether it’s safe for the NFL season to start on time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Whatever’s safe,” he said on the Today show. “Whatever we have to do to get things back to normal, that’s what we have to do.”

Miller and Rams center Brian Allen are the only NFL players known to have tested positive for the coronavirus. Miller, who said he has a fairly mild case of the illness, said he wanted to go public with his positive test because he wants everyone, even young and healthy people, to understand that they’re at risk of catching the virus.