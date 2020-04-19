David Moore, Jacob Hollister sign tenders to return to Seahawks

Getty Images

Russell Wilson has a couple of his weapons officially back.

Receiver David Moore and tight end Jacob Hollister both posted signing photos on social media. The Seahawks gave Hollister a second-round tender and Moore an original-round tender.

Friday marked the deadline for restricted free agents to sign an offer sheet with another team. Instead, Hollister and Moore signed their tenders to return to the Seahawks.

The Seahawks have Greg Olsen and Will Dissly at tight end, but they wanted Hollister back. Hollister, 26, was the team’s third-leading receiver last season with 41 catches for 349 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games.

He spent his first two seasons in New England, catching eight passes for 94 yards.

The Seahawks gave up a seventh-round choice in a trade last April.

Seattle made Moore a seventh-round choice in 2017. He made 17 catches for 301 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Moore, 25, has 43 catches for 746 yards and seven touchdowns in his three seasons.