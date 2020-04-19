Here’s another reason to not report Wonderlic results

Getty Images

PFT made the decision several years ago to stop trying to secure Wonderlic results and to never repeat Wonderlic numbers reported by others.

Here’s another reason to steer clear of that dynamic: Bob McGinn, who continues to report without criticism the Wonderlic numbers every year, was way, way, way off as to the score generated by one of the prominent players whose Wonderlic score McGinn obtained.

As mentioned during Friday’s #PFTPM, and as reiterated by Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, players often take the Wonderlic during the Pro Day that happens one year before they enter the draft pool.

That’s all the farther we’ll go on the who and the what and the other details on this. And while the player in question did indeed generate a much higher score the second time around, there are several potential reasons for it. From not knowing what it is to having to no preparation for it to not taking it seriously while taking it, the first shot at the Wonderlic may end up being lower (and perhaps much lower) than the second try.

Then there’s this reality: Some agents have the various versions of the Wonderlic test. And those agents give the multiple versions of the test to their clients to study before taking it. When a player’s second score is much higher than his first score, some wonder whether the player hired an agent who has the tests.

Some scouts don’t care, if that’s indeed what’s happening. As one scout told PFT years ago, if a player can memorize and regurgitate the right answers based on up to six versions of the Wonderlic test, he’ll be able to remember the playbook and his assignments under it.

Regardless of how or why the second score is higher, the fact that the guy who annually gets and posts the numbers got this year’s numbers so wrong is another reason to stop reporting them. Only the low numbers get much attention, and that results in people who don’t understand the dynamics writing off the player who got the low score as being stupid or lazy or whatever.

And, again, if the NFL truly wanted to keep these numbers quiet, it would. Hopefully, one or more prominent agents will eventually instruct their clients to simply refuse to take it.