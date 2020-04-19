Jerry Hughes “on track” after offseason surgeries

Getty Images

Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes extended his streak of 16-game seasons to eight last year, but he didn’t make it to the offseason unscathed.

Hughes had wrist and groin injuries that required him to have surgery after the Bills were bounced from the playoffs in January. He provided a positive update on how his health is progressing this week.

“Everything seems to be on track, going along well with my rehab. I’m still able to go to the facility four times a week, so I’m just moving along quite well,” Hughes said, via the Buffalo News. “I’ve been talking with my trainers and what they’ve been telling the guys here in Houston is that I’m on schedule.”

Hughes caused a bit of a stir when he revealed he played through torn ligaments in his wrist because he only appeared on injury reports due to the groin injury, but the league found the team didn’t violate injury reporting policy.

Assuming his return to health continues to go smoothly, the Bills will be set to match Hughes with Trent Murphy and Mario Addison at defensive end.