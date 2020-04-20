49ers have come close to trading Marquise Goodwin

Getty Images

A report last month indicated that the 49ers have talked to other teams about trades involving wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and General Manager John Lynch confirmed that is the case on Monday.

Lynch told reporters that they have had active discussions about dealing Goodwin. He added, via Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com, that they have “come close a couple of times” to pulling the trigger.

Goodwin is under contract through 2021 and is set to have a cap charge of just over $4.9 million this season. He caught 12 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown before going on injured reserve with knee and foot injuries last season.

The draft could provide another opportunity for the team to get a deal done, so Goodwin’s time with the Niners may be nearing its end.