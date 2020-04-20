49ers running back Jeff Wilson signs tender

Getty Images

The 49ers have a full backfield, and another member of it signed a new contract today.

Via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com, 49ers running back Jeff Wilson signed his one-year tender offer.

He was an exclusive rights free agent, which means not really a free agent at all since he couldn’t negotiate with other teams.

Wilson only got 27 carries in the regular season but scored four touchdowns, a pretty solid ratio for a guy who didn’t get many chances.

The 49ers have Raheem Mostert, Matt Breida, Tevin Coleman, Jerrick McKinnon, and Wilson under contract, which could lead to somebody being traded to clear some room at some point.