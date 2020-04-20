Bills, Colts, Patriots having virtual “workouts” this week

Getty Images

While 12 teams opened their virtual offseason programs today, only three teams are actually requiring players to break a sweat.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Bills, Colts, and Patriots are holding virtual “workouts,” as part of today’s sessions.

The others are doing meetings and classroom work via videoconference, but without a physical component.

It’s a fine line for teams, to anticipate that everyone is going to handle their own conditioning and training on their own, until players can actually gather together again and have access to weight rooms and coaches.

And no one knows when that will be.