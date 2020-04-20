Booing Roger Goodell just became a fundraiser

Getty Images

Commissioner Roger Goodell getting booed was one of the true and good and organic traditions of the NFL Draft.

Now it’s part of a marketing plan, with the proceeds going to help people.

One of the league’s adult beverage sponsors just tweeted out a notice that they’ll give fans a chance to record their boos, and if they use the #BooTheCommish hashtag, the sponsor will donate $1 to the league’s Draft-A-Thon (up to $500,000).

The league created Draft-A-Thon to raise money for six organizations which are helping COVID-19 relief efforts.

The NFL Draft will be without an important tradition. And we just can't let that stand. Record your boos then post & tag @budlight and #BooTheCommish. We’ll deliver the boos to the Draft, and for each #BootheCommish thru April 25, we’ll donate $1 to NFL Draft-a-Thon up to $500K. pic.twitter.com/fnvcYDpZPW — Bud Light Seltzer (@budlight) April 20, 2020

Fans have been giving Goodell the business for free for years, and Goodell seemed to know that something was coming when he teased it earlier to Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America.

Regardless, there’s money going to a good cause. And the boos will continue to ring in Goodell’s ears.