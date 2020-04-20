Chiefs may try to trade up for Henry Ruggs

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 20, 2020, 12:27 PM EDT
The Chiefs could be ready to put together the fastest 4×100 relay team in the NFL.

Peter King writes in today’s Football Morning in America that a rumor is making the rounds that the Chiefs would like to trade up to select Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs, who ran the fastest 40-yard dash at this year’s Scouting Combine.

Adding Ruggs to a receiving corps that already has Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Sammy Watkins would give Patrick Mahomes a group of weapons with a ridiculous amount of speed, surely the league’s fastest group of wide receivers.

The question, however, is whether the Chiefs would be able to move up high enough to get Ruggs. Most mock drafts have Ruggs going off the board in the Top 15, so the Chiefs, picking 32nd, may not be able to move up high enough to get him. The Chiefs have just five picks in this year’s draft, which doesn’t give them a lot of ammunition to move up in a trade.

If Ruggs should fall toward the bottom of the first round, however, it’s intriguing to consider the possibility that he could go to Kansas City and make a fast receiving corps even faster.

7 responses to “Chiefs may try to trade up for Henry Ruggs

  1. Would be another awesome mistake by KC in the teambuild. With Chris Jones angry and leaving, they have no 3-4 DE there.

    Wasting picks and overpaying = FAIL

  3. That would be an unnecessary move for sure. They already have the speed. Build other areas of the team.

  4. If Ruggs falls to bottom of the first round, he is not going to the Chiefs. He would go to Green Bay at #30. I don’t see either team moving up for him though.

    Love Ruggs. The only WR in this draft I would want more is Justin Jefferson.

    I also like Brandon Aiyuk and Laviska Shenault who reminds me just a little of Sterling Sharpe when he came out of South Carolina in 1988. Sharpe of course was picked by the Pack in the first round that year.

  5. In a deep draft of WR’s, this is highly unlikely. It’s not even remotely a position of need. Not sure of the contract status of the other 3. The BPA is bogus. BPA at position of ‘need’ unless a player is beyond rated high, is what happens or you trade back and then get same need player who is now BPA.

    Brady and Cousins were two such players BPA, not in a need position. In the 6th round you don’t trade back and Washington knew RG3 was a unique talent but vulnerable. I was surprised Cousins lasted that long. At QB, BPA is an easier decision, especially in later rounds. Washington did it years ago with Shuler and Ferrotte. Same results.

  7. Is the league going to issue them a second football to play with? Seems kind of redundant otherwise.

