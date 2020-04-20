Christian McCaffrey never considered a future elsewhere

Getty Images

The Panthers have moved on from quarterback Cam Newton and linebacker Luke Kuechly has retired. The team clearly is rebuilding under new coach Matt Rhule.

Christian McCaffrey said he never thought about leaving.

The running back, now the face of the franchise, is in it for the long haul after signing a four-year, $64 million extension.

“I never focused on signing somewhere else. It never occurred to me,” McCaffrey said during a video conference call Monday, via Steve Reed of the Associated Press. “I want to be in Carolina for my whole career. . . . I bought a place in Charlotte. I love the Carolinas more than anything in the world. It is somewhere I would like to call home forever.”

McCaffrey, who became only the third player in NFL history with 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season, is unconcerned about all the changes.

“There is change that goes on in the NFL all of the time,” McCaffrey said. “You look around the league and see what’s happening. You look at some of the great players of all time and the teams they have gone to. You can stay close friends with people and build great relationships, but if you stay attached it’s tough, because it a revolving door. It’s such a business.”