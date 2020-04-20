Cowboys, Dak Prescott’s camp had “very positive” session in recent weeks

Getty Images

There is not yet confirmation that Dak Prescott missed Monday’s virtual work as the Cowboys kicked off their offseason work. But Prescott is not expected to participate as he seeks a long-term deal.

The sides have talked for more than a year without reaching an agreement, forcing the Cowboys to use the franchise tag on their quarterback.

Prescott has not signed the franchise tag, and a long-term deal does not appear imminent.

However, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports the Cowboys and Prescott’s camp have spoken in the last two weeks with what was described as a “very positive” session.

The sides have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal or Prescott will play under the franchise tag.

The Cowboys’ website has posted several video clips of Zoom meetings they are having with prospects. One of those was Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, though, refuted the idea that the team’s due diligence on quarterback prospects has anything to do with Prescott’s contract. The Cowboys still intend to sign Prescott to a long-term deal, and Prescott still wants to be the Cowboys’ quarterback long term.

At some point, the sides surely will come to an agreement that makes everyone happy.