Deon Yelder, Andrew Wylie sign tenders

Getty Images

Exclusive rights free agents Deon Yelder and Andrew Wylie signed their tenders with the Chiefs on Monday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

Yelder, 25, appeared in nine games with one start with the Chiefs last season. The tight end caught three passes for 50 yards.

Yelder saw action on 47 offensive snaps and 26 on special teams. He also appeared in all three postseason games, playing 10 offensive snaps and 19 on special teams.

Yelder had one catch for 11 yards in the divisional round victory over the Texans.

He saw action on one offensive snap and six on special teams in three games in 2018.

Wylie, 25, started 11 games last season. He saw action at both left guard and right guard, playing 715 offensive snaps and 55 on special teams.

Wylie started 10 games in 2018.