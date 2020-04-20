For the first time in a long time, players can celebrate 4/20

Getty Images

The old substance-abuse policy was either incredibly #selfaware or unintentionally hilarious. Every year, the window for unannounced marijuana testing opened on April 20 as in 4/20 as in (for those of who you didn’t know) the internationally recognized day to smoke weed. (Then again, most who smoke weed don’t need any specific day to encourage doing it.)

This year, a new substance-abuse policy has become effective. And the window for annual testing opens not on 4/20 but at the launch of training camp. Since that will happen at least three months from now, players who currently aren’t in the program (and thus aren’t subject to periodic random testing) can smoke it or eat it or do whatever they want with it because they won’t be getting in trouble for it.

So whether you’re in a place where it’s legal for recreational reasons or whether you’re in a place where it’s legal for medicinal reasons or whether you’re in a place where the local authorities have better things to do than worry about people smoking marijuana or whether you’re in Texas, celebrate 4/20 at 4:20, and whenever else you feel like it.