Former Colts great Mike Curtis dies at 77

Posted by Josh Alper on April 20, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT
Getty Images

Former Baltimore Colts star Mike Curtis has died at his home in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Curtis’ family informed Mike Preston of the Baltimore Sun of the news on Monday morning. Curtis was 77 at the time of his death.

The Colts made Curtis a first-round pick in 1965 and then moved him from fullback to linebacker. It proved to be a wise move as Curtis would go on to be a two-time All-Pro and make four Pro Bowls during his time with the team. He helped the Colts to a pair of Super Bowls and helped set up the winning field goal in Super Bowl V win with an interception in the fourth quarter.

Curtis earned another spot in football lore when he laid out a fan who jumped on the field and tried to run off with the ball during a 1971 game against the Dolphins.

He was left unprotected in the 1976 expansion draft and became an inaugural member of the Seahawks before closing out his playing career with two seasons in Washington.

Our condolences go out to Curtis’ family and loved ones on their loss.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Former Colts great Mike Curtis dies at 77

  1. MS32 – a great player and fine representative of the final glory days of the Johnny Unitas Colts.

    RIP

  2. Now, here was a legit, old school player on some really good Colts teams in that era. This dude personified football player and toughness.

    RIP

  4. I remember Mike Curtis being asked once if he would feel bad if he literally knocked someone’s head off in a game. He said something like, “Not if it was a clean hit.” Tough player.

  5. Also, how is this guy, Zach Thomas and Tedy Bruschi not in the HOF?

    Mike Curtis has 25 career INTs as an LB! That’s insane.

    It’s so weird or how players can play for like 10-12 years, but productive and impactful in their own ways, and then somehow when it comes time to go into the HOF, certain players get marginalized without a very good explanation.

    Brian Urlacher did not have a better career than Mike Curtis, for example. Nor did someone like Harry Carson.

    This is ridiculous. I honestly thought Curtis was in.

    Funny how those older Colts players like Marchetti, Curtis, etc, personified the complete opposite of Colts players today who are so soft, etc.

  9. I always thought Curtis was underrated. He played in the era of Dick Butkus and Butkus got most of the glory for MLB’s. RIP Mike.

  10. A fullback? That’s why he wore # 32. Anyway, a great career. Also, an alum of Richard Montgomery HS. Go Rockets.

  11. I think this might be the first time I’ve ever agreed with Tylaw. He should be in the HoF. 25 INTs for a LB in an era that was heavily weighted in favor of the run is remarkable.

    This guy was tough as nails and a really good player for so many years. I’d be willing to bet if you played word association and mentioned his name more than 90% of us would say “tough” or “mean” (in a good way). I never really understood why he didn’t get more recognition than he did. He was Jack Lambert before Jack Lambert. He was 6’3″ 232 which was pretty good size for a LB back in that era. I think people feared him just like players feared Ray Nitschke and Dick Butkus.

    He is the only player to be all-Pro at both ILB and OLB. He was the defensive player of the year in 1970. He won an NFL championship in 1968 and a Super Bowl ring (Super Bowl V). I don’t know why he never got serious consideration for the HoF. Had he played on one of the marquee teams he’d have been in years ago. Hopefully the veteran’s committee can correct this egregious error. It would have been better had they done it while he was still with us.

    RIP Mr. Curtis. You were a great one.

  12. Couldn’t have said it better whenwilliteverend……………………………..”Mad Dog” was a great, great Baltimore Colt and big boyhood hero for this guy. Disappointing that the Veteran’s committee last year didn’t right a wrong and enshrine him last year before his passing. He deserved to wear a Gold Jacket. Thoughts and prayers to his family.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.