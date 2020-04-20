Former Eagles DB Zac Henderson dies at 64

Getty Images

Former Eagles defensive back Zac Henderson died overnight at his home in Oklahoma City, Berry Tramel of The Oklahoman reports. Henderson was 64.

Henderson is the namesake of Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, whose father, Sherwood, played in the secondary with Henderson at Oklahoma in the 1970s.

Henderson was a four-year starter at free safety for the Sooners and a unanimous All-American in 1977. He went undrafted, though.

Henderson played one year for the Eagles, seeing action in 12 games in 1980.He went on to play four seasons in the Canadian Football League.

In 1982 with the Toronto Argonauts, Henderson earned Eastern Conference defensive player of the year.