Herschel Walker: I should be in the Hall of Fame

Posted by Charean Williams on April 20, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT
Getty Images

Herschel Walker became eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2003. He never has been a serious candidate.

Every few years the former running back argues he is a Hall of Famer. He made his case again recently.

“If you look at my stats, I should be in the Hall of Fame,” Walker told Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “My stats showed that I produced.”

Walker rushed for 8,225 yards and added 4,859 receiving yards and 5,084 kickoff return yards in his 12 NFL seasons.

Only a handful of running backs, including Terrell Davis and Larry Csonka, who played after the 1970 merger have a bust in Canton with fewer rushing yards than Walker had in the NFL.

But Walker’s 18,168 all-purpose yards rank 12th in NFL history. He was second to Walter Payton when he retired.

“Let’s just forget about my USFL days,” Walker said. “Look at my stats in the NFL. Look at my combined yards. Plus, I had 500 some catches (512). Those stats are good enough to be in the Hall of Fame. That’s what people need to look at when they start talking about numbers and all that.”

Actually, since it is the Pro Football Hall of Fame and not the NFL Hall of Fame, why should Walker’s USFL numbers be forgotten?

Walker, the 1982 Heisman winner, rushed for 5,562 yards with the New Jersey Generals of the USFL from 1983-85. That gives Walker 13,787 rushing yards in pro football. Only six rushers in NFL history have more.

So the two-time Pro Bowler has a case. But then, so do a lot of players who aren’t in the Hall of Fame.

Permalink 24 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

24 responses to “Herschel Walker: I should be in the Hall of Fame

  4. I’m tired of players complaining about not getting their credit, he choose to sign with USFL for more money now live with that decision.

  8. No, but he should be in the Cowboys ring of honor for the trade that sent him to Minnesota for like a million picks to build their dynasty.

  9. The guy was the most overrated running back ever . He was a stud in college but always injured in the nfl

  10. Arena league is pro football too! Anyway he’s got a good argument for being in. . . But no ones losing sleep over it.

  14. Look at those shoulder pads! Catching over 500 passes in that armor in addition to his rushing yards definitely qualifies him for the HOF.

  15. Sit-ups Hall of Fame yes, definitely. Pro football Hall of Fame – no. The guy was a workout stud, no question.

  16. Old age is a time you reflect and maybe wish he did go right to the NFL instead of the USFL. I’m glad he did go though because the USFL was a fun and entertaining league with him in it….

  17. Very good running back, who never really lived up to his college hype.
    Though he definitely would be first ballot as the punchline of one of the worst trades in NFL history.
    And I’m quite sure there would be a sizable chunk of fans in the Dallas area who’d love to honor him with a special day or something.
    Minneapolis, not so much.

  18. It’s pathetic that Terrell Davis is in the HOF. Not only was his career short, but he was also very much the product of a top-end scheme and OL, one that turned numerous so-so talents into Pro Bowl level producers (and then took a quality talent in Clinton Portis in is decline period and made him look All Pro…something that he immediately slide back from after being traded). There is all the evidence in the world that Davis should only get a fraction of the credit of “his” stats, and yet there he is with a Canton bust. No offense to the person, but it was a weak decision.

  19. I guess you could make a case for the numbers and for the fact that he was a total stud. But for me, there was always a glaring deficiency when he became a pro – for all of his spectacular speed and power, he wasn’t even slightly elusive.

  20. Well, you’re certainly in the packer fan hall of fame. But for an entirely different reason

  22. No, but if up to me half of those that do get in would be in the Hall of Very Good with him.

  24. I think Herschel Walker deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.

    He was instrumental in helping get Dallas three Super Bowl victories.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.