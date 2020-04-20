Jaguars cut Marqise Lee

Getty Images

The Jaguars are continuing their roster teardown.

Jacksonville is releasing wide receiver Marqise Lee, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 28-year-old Lee didn’t do much of anything last season, playing in six games and starting one and catching just three passes for 18 yards. His season was cut short by a knee injury, and he also missed the entire 2018 season with a knee injury, but he’s expected to be ready to go physically whenever offseason work begins.

By cutting Lee, the Jaguars will save the $7 million he was supposed to make this year, although they will incur a dead cap charge of $3.5 million.

Lee was a starter on the 2017 team that went to the AFC Championship Game, but that team has now been almost completely gutted. The Jaguars are going in a very different direction now, and Lee is the latest to go. Although he won’t be the last.