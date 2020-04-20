Jaguars cut Taj McGowan

Getty Images

The Jaguars are making moves Monday, but none of them involve defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

While Ngakoue and Jaguars senior vice president of football administration and technology Tony Khan are trading barbs on social media, the team announced the cuts it made. The Jaguars confirmed they have cut receiver Marqise Lee.

The Jaguars also announced they have cut running back Taj McGowan.

McGowan, 23, signed with the Jaguars last June after participating in the team’s rookie minicamp.

But he injured a knee and went on injured reserve early in training camp.

McGowan played in all 13 games at Central Florida during his sophomore, junior and senior seasons. As a senior in 2018, McGowan rushed for 470 yards and eight touchdowns.