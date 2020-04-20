Jeffrey Okudah the betting favorite to go third overall

Getty Images

Everyone expects Joe Burrow to go to Cincinnati with the first overall pick in Thursday night’s draft, and everyone expects Chase Young to go to Washington with the second pick. So who goes third?

Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah, if the betting markets are correct: MGM lists Okudah as the favorite to be the third player drafted, at +140 odds. The Lions, who have the third overall pick, are reportedly high on Okudah, although it’s also possible that Detroit will trade the pick.

After Okudah, the players with the best odds of going third overall are quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert, both of whom are listed at +400.

Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown is next at +450 and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons is at +900.

Among the long shots are Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson at +2000, Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs at +8000, Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas at +10,000, Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb at +10,000 and Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy at +10,000.