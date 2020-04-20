Jets G.M. hasn’t talked to Jamal Adams, or changed plans

Jets General Manager Joe Douglas said earlier this offseason he hoped to make safety Jamal Adams a “Jet for life.”

Even though Adams isn’t planning to participate in the voluntary, virtual offseason program, that’s still the case.

Via Brian Costello of the New York Post, Douglas said he hasn’t spoken to Adams recently, or changed his mind about his previous declaration.

Adams wants a contract extension, which has created plenty of reasonable speculation that he could be traded.

But Douglas did what G.M.s do in such cases, saying he didn’t intend to move any players.

He also said he’d talk contract with Adams after the draft, which might go a long way toward helping the situation. Unless it doesn’t.