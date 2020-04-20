Joe Burrow didn’t think he could do anything that would make him No. 1 overall pick

Getty Images

The first round of the draft will get underway on Thursday night and the first player to come off the board is expected to be Joe Burrow.

A lot of people would have been shocked to hear that at this point a year ago, including Burrow. He’d transferred to LSU from Ohio State after redshirting and spending two years as a backup and had a modest first season as a starter at the SEC school.

Burrow told Albert Breer of SI.com that he had confidence that his final college season would be more impressive, but didn’t imagine it would push him to the first round.

“Absolutely not,” Burrow said. “I knew that I was gonna play really well my senior year. And I was going into it thinking I was one of the best guys in the country. But I know what recruiting is, and I know how the draft is. It’s always interesting seeing where people go and seeing who ends up panning out. So I knew I had a chance to be a really good pro. But I didn’t think I could do anything to get myself up to the No. 1 pick in the draft. I expected to have the kind of season that I had. But I didn’t expect for it to propel me to the No. 1 pick. I thought I was gonna go third, fourth round.”

Burrow said he is now hearing how good he is rather than all the things he needs to improve about his game. He said it’s easier to have the right mindset to keep working to prove yourself “when you have people telling you how bad you are than when people are telling you how good you are,” but it appears inevitable that he’ll have to continue adjusting to his new reality on Thursday.